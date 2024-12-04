PML-Q not in favour of PTI ban, urges talks with opposition party

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain speaks at an event on October 15, 2024. — Facebook@chshafayhussain.official

After the ruling coalition and opposition PTI trade blames over violence during the last month's protest in Islamabad, Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain has voiced opposition against imposing a ban on the opposition party.

“PTI is a political party and a ban should not be imposed on it,” Hussain said while talking to the media on Wednesday.

Hussain's party Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) is a coalition partner of the PML-N-led governments in Centre and Punjab.

The provincial minister also called for holding talks with Imran's party.

In the same breath, he also called for accountability of rioters who desecrated martyrs monuments during the May 9 protests last year — a reference to the violent protests broke out in the country following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan in a corruption case.

The PML-Q leader also slammed the PTI's nine-year rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying “not a single hospital was built” in the province and urged Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to “focus on the progress and development of the province instead of protests”.

The provincial also touched on the speculation of governor's rule in KP, saying: “Only talks of governor’s rule is going on in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

The violence during the PTI's "do-or-die" protest in Islamabad fueled speculations that the government was mulling tough measures including imposing a ban on the opposition party.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah had confirmed that the matter of banning PTI was discussed in the federal cabinet meeting but the consensus could not be evolved.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had also clarified that the Centre has no intention of imposing governor's rule in KP where PTI-led government is in power.

Similarly, Balochistan Assembly passed a resolution seeking a ban on the Imran Khan-led party after four law enforcers including three Rangers personnel and policeman were left dead in the protest.

"Once again, it [the former ruling party] is carrying out violent actions," the resolution stated, adding that the PTI's "anarchist agenda" has affected the country's system and every sector, including the judiciary, media and the economy.

The former ruling party's much-hyped protest in Islamabad, aimed at securing the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, who has been behind bars for more than a year, culminated in PTI's hasty retreat after the government's midnight crackdown on the protesters.

The Imran Khan-founded party has since claimed that at least 12 of its workers were killed and 1,000 were arrested.

However, the government has categorically denied using live ammunition against the protesters and said that four law enforcers were martyred during the protest.