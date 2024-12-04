A worker places shipping containers to close a road ahead of a planned rally by PTI supporters in Islamabad on November 23, 2024. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Wednesday expressed annoyance at the government's lockdown-like measures in Islamabad, aimed at deterring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers from holding the "do-or-die" protest announced by the party in the federal capital.

"The PTI was wrong, and so was the government," remarked the IHC CJ while hearing a contempt petition filed by traders.

Slamming the administration for effectively shutting down Islamabad, the judge said: "You were supposed to maintain peace, but you locked down the entire city".

The incumbent government, since the protest called by the PTI founder, spun into action to deter the protesters from reaching and entering the federal capital.

Apart from deploying a large number of riot policemen, the administration blocked several roads within the federal capital and various routes leading to the city with shipping containers.

However, despite these measures, the convoys of the PTI cohorts managed to enter Islamabad and reach even D-Chowk in the Red Zone, where sensitive government buildings, including the Parliament House, are located.

The whole "final call" protest saga eventually culminated in PTI's hasty retreat from Islamabad after the government's midnight crackdown on the protesters.

The Imran Khan-founded party has since claimed that several of its workers were killed and as many as 1,000 were arrested. The government has categorically denied using live ammunition against the protesters.

Referring to the IHC's November 21 order, Justice Farooq underscored that the court had explicitly instructed authorities to uphold the fundamental rights of citizens, traders, and protesters.

Turning his attention to PTI, the IHC CJ said he would also seek answers for their non-compliance with court orders. "What was the petitioners' fault? Why were their businesses forced shut?" he asked.

Sharing his personal inconvenience, the top IHC judge said: "Islamabad was locked down in such a way that even judges, including myself, could not enter." He added, "I had fallen victim to my own order."

The court directed the Ministry of Interior to file a comprehensive report on the events and adjourned the hearing until next week.

The petition filed by traders emphasised the economic losses caused by prolonged roadblocks and demanded accountability from both parties.