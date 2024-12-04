PTI Senator Shibli Faraz talks to media persons at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in the Federal Capital on May 6, 2024. — YouTube@ImranKhanOfficialChannel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz followed the lead of his party colleague Omar Ayub Khan and stepped down from his position as a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

Acting on the directives of PTI's founding chairman, Imran Khan, Senator Faraz has proposed Senator Barrister Ali Zafar as his replacement on the 13-member commission.

The development comes a day after the resignation of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar, who cited 'multiple' FIRs and legal cases against him as the reason for stepping down.

In his resignation, the ex-federal minister stated that it had always been his "earnest desire to contribute meaningfully towards the betterment of the judicial system in the country and striving to uphold the principles of justice."

He said that this role was not only deeply challenging but also immensely close to my heart, given its critical importance to the national interest, particularly in light of recent amendments and the growing erosion of justice that the nation continues to face.

"Regrettably, I find myself unjustly entangled in a series of false cases. Despite my efforts to address these allegations, a new wave of FIRs has been registered against me, further exacerbating my situation. These circumstances have rendered it impossible for me to devote the undivided attention and focus that this significant responsibility demands," he said while citing the reasons for his resignation.

Omar and Faraz had been nominated along with two other lawmakers from the upper and lower houses last month, following the reconstitution of the forum after the enactment of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The body is headed by the chief justice of Pakistan and consists of two senators, two MNAs, three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, most senior judge of the constitutional bench, the federal minister for law, the attorney general, an advocate not having experience of less than 15 years of practice in the apex court, nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council for two years.

The JCP is tasked with appointing judges to the Supreme Court, high courts, and Federal Shariat Court as well as overseeing the performance of high court judges and preparing their annual performance evaluations.

Omar, a day earlier, also sent his resignation to NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and said he could not continue as a member due to the legal challenges he has been facing.

The politician, in his resignation, nominated PTI Chairman and member of NA Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, to succeed him in the commission.

“I am writing to formally tender my resignation as a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan. This decision has been taken after careful consideration and is necessitated by the multitude of FIRs and legal cases filed against me, which require my immediate and undivided attention.

"The current legal challenges hinder my ability to serve the Commission effectively, and I believe it is in the best interest of the institution to allow someone with a clear focus to assume this vital role,” he wrote in the resignation on Tuesday.

Omar expressed confidence that Barrister Gohar will be a valuable asset to the commission because of his legal acumen, integrity, and dedication.

The opposition leader has been embroiled in a number of cases registered under alleged terrorism, violent protests and other charges, linked to PTI's legal battles against the government.