Govt suggests stern action against fake news in tweaks to cybercrime law

ISLAMABAD: In its bid to tackle propaganda disseminated on online platforms, the incumbent government has prepared a draft to tweak the country's cybercrime laws with proposals including imprisonment and fine against those found guilty of spreading fake news and propaganda against the state, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

The draft also provisions the establishment of a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) which will have the power to remove and block content that is deemed harmful to public safety or state interests.

It also suggests that spreading false information, inciting fear, or disrupting peace through online platforms could lead to severe penalties under the amended Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA).

Furthermore, the proposed body will be empowered to block or remove online material targeting law enforcement agencies, state institutions, or individuals. It will also have jurisdiction over content promoting religious or ethnic hatred, terrorism, and violence against the state.

The law further specifies that content involving threats, false accusations, or pornography will also be subject to removal. Decisions by the authority can be challenged in a tribunal, ensuring a system of checks and balances.

The DRPA will consist of a chairman and six members, including three ex-officio members, tasked with upholding digital rights and maintaining cybersecurity across the country.

Govt's concerns

The proposed tweaks to the cybercrime laws come as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration has time again decried misuse of social media platforms for spreading fake news and propaganda that poses a threat to the country's national interests.

Apart from the restricted X services, the country has been witnessing sporadic internet disruptions resulting in difficulties for the users to share media and access various social media and communications platforms.

The incumbent government has already carried out multiple tests of its internet firewall, with the first and second trials conducted in July and August, respectively.

On both occasions, the trials slowed down internet speeds and disrupted digital platforms.

However, no specific reason has come to light for recent internet disruptions featuring slow internet speed.

Last week, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar — while referring to the alleged misuse of the social media platforms by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — accused the former ruling party of using artificial intelligence to create fake images and circulating 2019 photographs from its tenure on social media to mislead the public.

Commenting on a viral video showing a man being forced down from a container during the PTI's recent "do-or-die" protest in Islamabad, Tarar assured that the individual — belonging from Mandi Bahauddin — wasn't praying but was, in fact, filming a TikTok and was alive.