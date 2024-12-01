Peace deal reached between warring Kurram tribes, says DC, as death toll hits 130

KP Police personnel patrol area after an attack in Swat. — AFP/File

KURRAM: The warring tribes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district has finally agreed on a ceasefire deal, the Deputy Commissioner confirmed on Sunday as the death toll in deadly clashes reached 130.

"Armed tribesmen were removed from the firing posts while police and forces have been deployed [in the region]," the DC said in a statement without divulging details.

The latest spell of violence, which continued for the 11th consecutive day, has claimed at least 130 lives and injured 186 others as six more individuals lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries in the overnight firing.

The recent episode of clashes began eight days ago with ambushes on two separate convoys under police escort, resulting in 52 deaths on November 21. Since then, violence between the warring clans has escalated, with police struggling to maintain control.

The Kurram region is facing a communication blackout, with mobile and internet services suspended and educational institutions closed.

The closure of the main highway has not only disrupted local transportation but also caused a complete suspension of trade with Afghanistan, particularly at the Kharlachi border.

A 10-day truce was brokered earlier this week, but intermittent violence has rendered it ineffective.

In the statement issued today, the deputy commissioner said that the jirga participants would "speak to elders to reopen roads and sign a peace agreement."

Furthermore, the official said, Kohat Division elders and parliamentarians would visit Kurram district to ensure a peace agreement between the warring tribes.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan recorded 79 deaths in the region between July and October this year, highlighting the persistent instability.

Previous efforts to mediate peace, including a seven-day truce brokered by provincial officials in November, have failed to hold.

A high-powered delegation, including KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, had also negotiated a ceasefire last weekend, but violence resumed shortly afterwards.

"Demolish their dugouts"

A day earlier, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasised the need for establishing peace in the area and ordered authorities to demolish dugouts of rival tribes and seize their weapons.

The provincial chief executive issued the directives during a grand jirga, organised in Kohat district, which was attended by elders of the rival tribes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur attends grand jirga, organised in Kohat, in wake of deadly clashes in Kurram district, November 30, 2024. — Reporter

He also directed the authorities concerned to take measures for the "immediate resettlement" of homeless victims in Kurram. "People’s loss of life and property should be compensated immediately," he added.

Furthermore, he said, the weapons in the possession of the rival tribes should be immediately seized. "The administration will keep those weapons in its custody until peace is restored," he added.

The chief minister also called for action, including arrest and registration of cases, against those spreading hatred on social media.

He also urged the parties to announce a ceasefire and implement previous peace agreements immediately. "Peace cannot be restored without the cooperation of the citizens," he concluded.