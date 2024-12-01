PTI leaders Murad Saeed (left) and Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif. — X/@MuradSaeedPTI/APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's spokesman, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, on Sunday categorically rejected the Centre’s claim that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed was holed up at the CM House in Peshawar.

Speaking on Geo News programme “Naya Pakistan”, Barrister Saif said: “If they had seen Murad Saeed, they would have arrested him.” He asked why the government did not arrest Saeed if he was spotted during the Islamabad protest.

“I think Murad Saeed was not there,” he added.

Responding to a question, Barrister Saif claimed that the PTI protesters were unarmed, adding that law enforcers opened straight fire on their workers. He was of the view that the government was misguiding the nation.

To another query, he reiterated: “PTI founder allowed us to stage a protest demonstration in Sangjani [area in Islamabad].

His remarks came hours after Information Minister Attaullah Tarar alleged that the PTI leader, who had absconded after the May 9 riots, was harboured at the PTI-ruled province's CM House.

Former federal minister Murad Seeed speaks on April 15, 2023. — Facebook/Murad Saeed/File

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Tarar claimed that Saeed was seen leading a group of party supporters armed with guns, shells, and marbles, which were recovered from the frontline following their arrest.

The embattled PTI marched on Islamabad last month, responding to party founder Imran Khan’s “final call,” despite the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) orders barring its "do-or-die" protest in the federal capital, which violated the newly enacted peaceful assembly law.

During the three-day protests, fierce clashes erupted between the law enforcers and the protesters. At least five security personnel, including three Rangers and two policemen, were martyred in the clashes. On the other hand, the former ruling party claimed that at least 12 of their workers and supporters were killed.

Tarar dared the PTI to share the video evidence with the public which could prove that the law enforcement agencies had opened straight firing on its protestors who descended on Islamabad.

“I have shared the video evidence that shows how a person from the protest told the protesters to open indiscriminate fire at the police. Now, I challenge the PTI to share one video of straight firing or use of live ammunition by the LEAs against the protesters.”

Different videos were played during the press conference that showed how the PTI protestors used guns, shells and marbles against the LEAs.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar (second from left) addresses a press conference on December 1, 2024. — APP

Tarar categorically rejected the "straight-firing" propaganda by the PTI on social media, saying it was the PTI which brought professional criminals and Afghan nationals to the protest to ensure that there would be bloodshed in the city.

“No personnel of the LEA was allowed to use live ammunition,” he said, adding that the fake videos and pictures were being created to cover up their humiliation and political failure of the so-called "final call."

The minister said that the Pakistan Institute of the Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Poly Clinic had already issued their press releases clearly denying any gunshot-related deaths.

“Likewise, we are calling them out for their fake propaganda and communicating the fact to the people through different channels,” he added.

He said the armed protestors were being identified through video evidence as there were a large number of people who were directly involved in creating chaos and anarchy in the country.

The minister underlined the need for effective prosecution of those involved in challenging the writ of the state and martyring and injuring the personnel of different LEAs.

“We had received the intelligence reports that an attempt was being made to create chaos, anarchy and killing under the garb of the so-called final call so that some political scores could be made over dead bodies.”

“The purpose of their protest is to get dead bodies, derail peace and sabotage the economy,” he remarked.



— Additional input from APP.