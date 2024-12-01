A view of the sun rising amid smog and air pollution on a morning in Karachi, November 14, 2024. — Reuters

As the country continues to battle deadly smog and high levels of air pollution, Karachi's air quality index (AQI) fluctuated in and out of the 'very unhealthy' range, while Lahore — once again — topped the global pollution chart on Sunday.

The data from the he Swiss group IQAir showed Lahore's AQI at 303 early this morning. Whereas Karachi's AQI was seen hovering around the 200-mark — which is termed "very unhealthy" by the monitor.

Meanwhile, concentration of PM2.5 pollutants in the air stood at 45.3 and 24.2 times in Lahore and Karachi, respectively.

— IQAir

The levels of pollution in the air remained fluctuating throughout the last 24 hours in Karachi, remaining mostly above 200 after midnight before dropping to 197.

An hourly representation of fluctuations in the levels of air quality in Karachi. — IQAir

Both Lahore and Karachi, home to millions and key economic hubs, boast a large number of vehicles and several industrial units which contribute towards their high AQI readings.

However, the provincial capitals are not the only cities facing the brunt of the smog phenomenon as Multan's AQI was recorded at 294 making it the second most polluted city in Pakistan.

— IQAir

It was followed by Rawalpindi (220) and Peshawar (204) as the third and fourth most polluted cities, respectively.

Meanwhile, the federal capital Islamabad today emerged as the seventh most polluted city in the country with an AQI of 170.

Every winter, a mix of low-grade fuel emissions from factories and vehicles, exacerbated by seasonal crop burn-off by farmers, blanket parts of the country, trapped by cooler temperatures and slow-moving winds.

The issue has led to the enforcement of strict measures by the government including a crackdown against smoke-emitting vehicles, brick kilns and industries that fail to meet the relevant regulations.

"Prior to these record-breaking levels of air pollution, about 12% of deaths in children under five in Pakistan were due to air pollution. The impact of this year's extraordinary smog will take time to assess," he remarked adding that the rise in pollution levels will have devastating effects, particularly on children and pregnant women.