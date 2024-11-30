Matiullah Jan's bail in terrorism case approved

Senior journalist Matiullah Jan gestures during a video at his office in Islamabad on November 24, 2024. — Screengrab/ YouTube/ @MatiullahJanMJtv

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad granted bail to senior journalist Matiullah Jan on Saturday in a case involving terrorism and narcotics charges.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, who presided over the hearing, approved the bail against a bond worth Rs10,000.

The development comes two days after the journalist was arrested by the Islamabad Police at the E-9 checkpoint for allegedly assaulting the police, forcibly snatching their weaponry, and issuing threats along with being under the influence of drugs with the substance "ice" reportedly recovered from his vehicle as well.

The FIR registered against him includes CrPC's Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation) along with 7ATA (terrorism-related section) and a narcotics-related section.

An ATC then approved a two-day physical remand of the journalist. However, on Friday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended Jan's physical remand granted to police by the trial court.

The journalist's arrest had not only warranted condemnations from media and human rights organisations but also from within the incumbent government as well.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Capital Talk" on Thursday, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah termed the case "fabricated".

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) veteran and former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani urged the government to release Jan, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said: "I do not support what happened to [Matiullah] Jan at all".

"What happened to Jan is very sad regardless at whose behest it was done," remarked the lawmaker.