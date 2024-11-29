 
Friday November 29, 2024
EASA lifts ban on PIA flights, says defence minister

It is made possible due to ensuring safety oversight in line with ICAO standards, says Khawaja Asif

By Web Desk
November 29, 2024
— Reuters 

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has lifted ban on the flights of Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA), Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Friday.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.  