EASA lifts ban on PIA flights, says defence minister

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has lifted ban on the flights of Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA), Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Friday.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
Adviser says members of federal cabinet decided to further deliberate on proposed ban on PTI
Senior PTI leader Raoof Hasan says political committee to take final decision regarding resignations
PM Shehbaz says entire nation stands with security forces against terrorism
KP govt to approach court if Centre takes any "illegal" decision, says additional advocate general
Premier orders creation of anti-riot forces, slams "so-called revolutionaries" for causing billions worth of losses
Fatima reportedly crossed LoC on Nov 24 and reached Poonch district to marry a man of her choice, say police