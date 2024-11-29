Nick Cannon’s shocking confession about personality disorder diagnosis

Nick Cannon opens up about his mental health diagnosis

Nick Cannon has recently made shocking revelations about his mental health diagnosis.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Masked Singer host reflected on his struggles with mental health journey.

“I still don't understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests,” said the 44-year-old after being diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPC).

Nick confessed, “I've been diagnosed with ADHD.”

“Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I'm just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew,” he told the outlet.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nick shared he’d embraced his recent diagnosis.

“I feel like there's so many labels out there, but it's like, to be able to embrace it and say, 'Look, I'm healing. I need help. Show me,’” explained the Monster House actor.

Nick further said, “I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way.”

“To be able to say I'm an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too,” he added.

Earlier this month, Nick talked about his diagnosis while speaking on Counsel Culture podcast.

The comedian and rapper mentioned that he “identifies with almost all markers for the disorder”.

“I've taken all the power away from the term narcissism 'cause I've researched it and I understand it,” he remarked.

Nick stated, “Call me whatever you want... now if I didn't know what it was, then I have issues with it.”