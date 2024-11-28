Ben Stiller often mistaken for longtime friend Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller to reunited for 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Tropic Thunder star Ben Stiller has unveiled a hidden fact about him often being mistaken for best friend Adam Sandler.

Ben admitted that people often come to him assuming that he is Adam and say that film Click changed their lives.

While chatting with Jimmy Fallon at The Tonight Show revealed that him and the Murder Mystery actor have been friends for the past 30 years.

“We’ve been buddies for, I don’t know, 30 years or something now.”

He went on to say: “People always will yell out to me or to him, and he’ll text me and he’ll say, like, ‘I was in Italy and someone said, 'Ben Stiller, I love you!'' Or someone will say, like, ‘Oh man, Click changed my life’ to me.”

The 58-year-old actor said that he repeatedly corrects people for their mistake. “And then I’ll say, ‘No, I’m not Adam Sandler. I’m Ben Stiller.’ And then they say, ‘Who?” he added.

The best friend duo has often shared screen together. But their most popular collab was in Happy Gilmore released in 1996. The two are now gearing up to team up for the sequel of their popular show.