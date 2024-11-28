Resolution seeking 'immediate ban' on PTI adopted by Balochistan Assembly

PTI supporters attend a rally in Islamabad demanding release of Imran Khan, on Nov 26, 2024. — Reuters

Citing the recent "violence" during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) "do-or-die" protest that was put off abruptly, the Balochistan Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution asking the federal government to ensure "immediate ban" on the former ruling party.

Minister for Communications and Works Mir Saleem Ahmad Khosa, along with provincial ministers Mir Sadiq Umrani, Mir Asim Kurd Gelo, Raheela Hamid Khan Durrani, Bakht Mohammad Kakar, and parliamentary secretaries tabled the joint resolution in the assembly session — marked by stark division.

The opposition, however, staged a walkout, protesting against the mistreatment of the former ruling party.

The resolution, a copy of which is available with Geo News, stated that the PTI, which has been at loggerheads with the government, was responsible for the May 9 events — a reference to the violent protest that broke out last year following PTI founder Imran Khan's arrest and saw attacks on public properties including military institutions in many parts of the country.

"Once again, it [the former ruling party] is carrying out violent actions," it stated, adding that the PTI's "anarchist agenda" has affected the country's system and every sector, including judiciary, media and the economy.

The resolution further stated that a provincial chief executive’s attempts to open a front against the Centre were tantamount to advancing the anti-state’s power agenda.

Furthermore, it said the KP government’s attempts to attack the Centre, with state machinery, are proof of the non-political agenda of a political party.

The resolution demands the federal government "ensure a ban on the PTI" after the recent violence in Islamabad.

Speaking on the Balochistan Assembly floor, National Party President Dr Abdul Malik Baloch condemned the resolution, warning the government that such actions could also be taken against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the PML-N.

"We have not learned a lesson from the ban on Jamat-e-Islami and Awami National Party," he said, claiming that those who once criticised Nawaz Sharif have joined the PML-N.

Nawab Aslam Raisani, a veteran nationalist leader, also opposed the resolution, saying that every political party should get a "level-playing field". "Negotiations are the only way out," he said, calling upon the Centre to release Imran Khan.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Khaliq Achakzai presiding Balochistan Assembly Session on February 29, 2024. — INP

Islamabad was brought to a standstill on Monday and Tuesday when scores of PTI supporters flooded the federal capital, defying a ban by authorities.

The former ruling party's "do-or-die" protest demanding Khan's release culminated with nearly 1,000 supporters being arrested by the authorities.

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja, claiming that at least 20 people lost their lives, said that the party would approach courts against the government, the Ministry of Interior, and the interior minister.

Meanwhile, Islamabad's police chief, Ali Rizvi, denied that live ammunition had been used during the operation and said that 600 protesters had been arrested in Tuesday's operation, bringing the total since the protest sit-in began on Sunday to 954.