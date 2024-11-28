Peshawar CPO orders report on tear gas stock after PTI protest

Police officials showing the weapons allegedly recovered from PTI protestors during press conference at PID Media Center in Islamabad on November 27, 2024. —APP

PESHAWAR: After reports surfaced that tear gas was used during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Islamabad, the Central Police Office (CPO) of Peshawar has sought details regarding the tear gas supply available with the police department.

Islamabad Inspector General Ali Nasir Rizvi on Wednesday said around 1,000 supporters of imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan were arrested by law enforcers, when they stormed Islamabad this week to demand release of the PTI founder.

As per the Islamabad IG, weapons, including automatic rifles and tear gas guns, were seized from the protest site where thousands had gathered.

Whereas, Khan's aides alleged, without providing evidence, that hundreds had suffered gunshot wounds during chaotic scenes overnight in the heart of Islamabad as police dispersed protesters led by Khan's wife who had broken through security barricades. They also said thousands had been arrested.

Rizvi denied that live ammunition had been used during the operation, which he said police had conducted alongside paramilitary forces and the site was cleared in a matter of hours.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar CPO has written a letter to all the deputy inspector generals and heads of other units.

The CPO noted that a letter was written on November 21 directing the police department to remain apolitical during the political tension, raising suspicion over reported use of tear gas during the protest.

“Details of the exact tear gas stock available and its usage during the last one week should be provided,” the CPO ordered.

The CPO said a team would physically verify the stock available in different units and regions.

“News have emerged on social and electronic media that allegedly tear gas has been used by protestors during current protest at Islamabad. Therefore, keeping in view the above, a team from office of the AIG/Logistics, CPO, Peshawar, would be deputed for physical verification of available stocks of tear gas with regions and different units vis-à-vis data of stocks being conveyed to CPO, Peshawar, by different regions/units on monthly basis,” it said.