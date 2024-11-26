US calls for restraint as PTI protest turns violent

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller. — AFP/File

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers clash with law enforcement personnel while advancing towards Islamabad, the United States has urged both sides to exercise restraint.

"We call on Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and to ensure respect for Pakistan's laws and constitution as they work to maintain law and order," said US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller while speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Washington also urged the protesters to "demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence".

Washington's remarks come against the martyrdom of two police personnel, including constable Muhammad Mubashir Bilal, after allegedly being attacked by protesters.

The situation has been tense in the federal capital after PTI workers, demanding the release of their founder Imran Khan, managed to enter Islamabad in various convoys after defying roadblocks and other preventive measures taken by the incumbent government.

The PTI workers' march towards Islamabad was marred by sporadic clashes with the police as the latter resorted to tear gas shelling to deter the former's progress.

Apart from the martyred cops, as many as four Rangers personnel were also martyred after being run over by a vehicle on Srinagar Highway, security sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Despite Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's warning against crossing the "red line" and failure to go to Sangjani, Khan's wife Bushra Bibi — who is leading one of the protest convoys — has insisted on progressing to D-Chowk.

Meanwhile, the federal government has deployed Pakistan Army troops in Islamabad under Article 245 of the Constitution.

This isn't the first time the US has commented on Pakistani politics as in October over 60 members of the House of Representatives penned a letter to US President Joe Biden calling for Khan's release who has been behind bars for more than a year now.

The letter was followed by another communique earlier this month after 46 US Congress members urged President Biden to "advocate for the immediate release" of the PTI founder.