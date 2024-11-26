Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s next move to clear 'separation' drama

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to make major decision about 'separation'

Meghan Markle has been urged to take the next step with care as it will clear her relationship status with Prince Harry.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex's passion project 2025 Invictus Games is set to take place in Canada, where the joint appearance of the couple is expected.

However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam issued a warning saying if the Duchess will not be seen accompanying her husband, then it would fuel their marital woes rumours.

In conversation with GB, he said, "I can say with absolute certainty that they will be there as a couple. They have a history of being there together and if she did not, it would indicate some form of separation."

The royal commentator added, "This is obviously a new tactic. As in every brand the Sussexes want to promote their brand as best as they can."

Speaking of their new strategy to boost their profiles, Richard shared that the pair first made it to the headlines with their "so-called royal tours of Nigeria and Colombia."

He shared that Harry and Meghan, who seemingly decided to not throw dirt in the royal family's way, now making solo engagements as a part of their experiment.

The royal expert further stated, "There is no question that when it comes to Invictus and the personal touch, this does work, it definitely works with Harry. Clearly, they are finding that going solo works well at the moment."