Bushra Bibi says will keep protesting until Imran Khan's release

PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi addresses march participants near Hazara Interchange on November 25, 2024. — Geo News

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has reaffirmed the resolve to continue protesting until the jailed former prime minister's release, saying "it is not just about my husband", but for the country and its leader.

The PTI supporters are rallying towards the federal capital on the call of their leader, Khan, to gather at D-Chowk in the capital and stay there until their demands are met. The release of jailed ex-premier among other issues is what party seeks.

The PTI founder's wife, Bushra Bibi, also joined the PTI protest to boost the morale of party workers and addressed them to encourage their efforts.

While speaking to participants accompanying her convoy near the Hazara Interchange, Bushra Bibi said that the march would not end until Khan was with them.

She declared: "I will stand firm until my last breath. You must stand with me, and even if you don't, I will continue because this is not just about my husband; it is about this country and its leader."

She further said: "I don't just hope; I am certain that the Pashtun people are a proud nation, and they never abandon their support until the very end."

Bushra Bibi concluded her brief speech from the container with a slogan to energise the crowd.

Later, upon reaching a rest house near the Hazara Interchange, Bushra Bibi stepped out of her vehicle and responded to the workers' chants by waving at them.

PTI convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, now in Punjab, are heading towards Islamabad to protest, initially called for Sunday (November 24).

However, the shipping containers placed by the government on key points across Punjab, especially the entry and exit ways to the federal capital have slowed down the pace of marchers.