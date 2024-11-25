Lahore remains Pakistan's most polluted city despite drop in AQI

A man rides a motorcycle carrying school children amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 25, 2024. — AFP

The air quality index (AQI) in Lahore continued to remain below 300 on Monday after observing a slight improvement in its air quality on Sunday, marking a positive shift in the metropolis.

The provincial capital of Punjab dropped to the fourth rank in the rankings of the list of the world's most polluted cities after sitting at the top for almost an entire month amid hazardous smoggy conditions.

This positive change in Lahore's air quality comes as a result of a change in the direction of winds. India's New Delhi now sits at the top of this list with a hazardous AQI of 582.

— IQAir

Additionally, despite an improvement in its AQI, the metropolis still ranks as the most polluted city in Pakistan.

— IQAir

On Monday, the AQI was recorded at 267 in the provincial capital around 9:30 this morning, registering the fourth worst air quality in the world while the (PM2.5) pollutants in the air amounted to 191.8, which is 38.4 times higher than the World Health Organisation's (WHO) annual air quality guideline value.

The AQI fluctuated between 300 and 450 — considered "hazardous" by Swiss air quality technology firm, IQAir — from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon. Since then, the AQI has stabilised, hovering between 200 and 300, classified as "very unhealthy".

— IQAir

This seasonal battle against air pollution in Punjab is exacerbated by cold, heavy air that traps dust, smoke, and emissions, particularly from farm fires.

However, the recent decline in smog levels allowed authorities in Lahore and Multan to reopen schools last week after a more than week-long closure due to hazardous pollution levels.

Students would have to wear face masks and outdoor sports will remain suspended at all educational institutes.

Breathing toxic air has catastrophic health consequences, with the WHO warning that strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory diseases can be triggered by prolonged exposure.

According to a University of Chicago study, high levels of pollution have already reduced life expectancy in Lahore, the capital of Punjab with its 14 million inhabitants, by 7.5 years.

Experts believe that modernising car fleets, reviewing farming methods and making the transition to renewable energies are the keys to overcoming the smog that paralyses millions of Pakistanis and Indians every year.