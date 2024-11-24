No internet sign can be seen on a phone in Karachi. — Geo.tv

Communication services across Pakistan are hit by significant disruptions as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gears up for its much-anticipated "do-or-die" protest in Islamabad.

Major cities like Karachi, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi have reported interruptions in mobile internet and other services, causing inconvenience for residents and businesses alike.

These outages are part of the government’s intensified security measures to manage the situation surrounding the protest.

Mobile data services have been suspended in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, Peshawar has experienced partial internet disruptions, though mobile phone networks remain unaffected.

Karachi has been experiencing disruptions in mobile internet since last night, causing significant inconvenience for its residents.

Consumers in southern Punjab's cities such as Bahawalpur, Kamalia, and Toba Tek Singh have also reported outages of internet and cellular services. Dera Ismail Khan, Gujranwala, Rajanpur, and Hafizabad have also been affected, with internet services halted in many areas.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior clarified that internet and cellular service suspensions are limited to areas deemed high-risk in terms of security. Officials have assured the public that connectivity in other parts of the country remains unaffected.

These measures, according to the government, are necessary to ensure public safety as tensions escalate ahead of PTI's planned demonstration.

The disruption comes as part of larger security measures to counter the PTI protest. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued strict orders to prevent protesters from entering Islamabad, resulting in the deployment of thousands of security personnel.

Over 8,000 additional police have been stationed in Islamabad, alongside Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) units.

Punjab has mobilised an additional 10,700 police and imposed Section 144, restricting gatherings across the province for three days — November 23 to 25.

Entry and exit points of Islamabad have been sealed, with significant security measures in place.

The PTI protest comes amidst escalating political tensions and follows the failure of recent negotiations between the party and the government.

The protest, announced by the party’s incarcerated founder, focuses on alleged election rigging, the detention of party workers, and the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

PTI’s leader, who has been imprisoned since August, had earlier called on supporters to march to Islamabad to demonstrate against these grievances.

The protests also coincide with the upcoming visit of the Belarusian president, scheduled from November 25 to 27, adding to the government’s concerns about maintaining law and order.

Section 144 has already been imposed in Islamabad for two months as authorities aim to avoid clashes similar to those witnessed during previous PTI demonstrations in the federal capital.