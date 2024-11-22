In visit to Peshawar, COAS vows to dismantle hostile terrorist networks

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir attends Azadi Parade at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul on August 13, 2023. — ISPR

PESHAWAR: With Pakistan experiencing a surge in terrorist attacks in recent months, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Friday reiterated the army’s firm resolve to dismantle hostile terrorist networks and eradicate the illegal spectrum undermining national security.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he expressed this resolve during his visit to Peshawar as a follow-up to the National Apex Committee meeting held last Tuesday and a prelude to the provincial apex committee meeting.

Highlighting the collective determination of the nation and its security forces to combat terrorism, the army chief stressed thwarting the nefarious designs of inimical elements remains a top priority.

He assured that through synchronised and robust operations, the Pakistan Army in collaboration with law enforcement agencies will "relentlessly hunt down the enemies of peace to ensure lasting stability and security."

During his visit, Gen Munir was provided a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation and the progress of ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the region. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and field commanders were also present on the occasion.

Paying profound tribute to the martyrs and "ghazis", COAS emphasised the unparalleled sacrifices being rendered for the defence of the motherland. He remarked that these sacrifices serve as a cornerstone of national resilience, inspiring and unwavering dedication of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

He also commended the high morale, operational readiness, and unyielding commitment of the troops in effectively countering all forms of threats.

Upon his arrival, the army chief was received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.

The country has been reeling under a spike in terror attacks on security forces and civilians — especially in KP and Balochistan.

A bus with passengers sitting on the roof with belongings, drives past a damaged vehicle, a day after militants conducted deadly attacks, in Bolan district of Balochistan, August 27, 2024. — Reuters

As per a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the third quarter of 2024 saw a 90% increase in fatalities linked to terrorist violence and counterterrorism operations.

The report recorded 722 deaths and 615 injuries in 328 incidents, with KP and Balochistan accounting for 97% of fatalities.

These incidents underscore Pakistan’s ongoing battle against militancy, particularly in areas bordering Afghanistan. Despite the Taliban’s assurances to curb cross-border terrorism, militant groups continue to exploit the porous border to stage attacks.