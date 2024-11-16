Prince Harry warned of major blow from King Charles after Meghan's stunt

Prince Harry, who's facing trouble in the US over visa row, has been issued a new warning after the Duchess of Sussex's latest stunt in the US.

The royal family have no plans to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to celebrate this year's Christmas at the palace with the King and other royals, according to a new report.

The royal family usually put on a united front as they celebrate the holiday season at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, but it seems that Harry and Meghan, who currently live in Montecito with their two young children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, haven't been extended an invite this year.

After Meghan's latest dance stunt in the US with pals in absence of the Duke, Harry is said to be feeling lonely and estranged.

Richard Fitzwilliams, royal commentator, claimed that due to the "huge rift" between the Sussexes and the rest of the family, it's "likely" they won't be invited by the monarch the festive reunions.

"Harry and Meghan spent Christmas at Sandringham in 2017, when they were engaged and Meghan was the first fiancée to receive an invitation, and were also there in 2018," Richard told Express UK.

"The memories they have shared on a couple of occasions - Meghan in the third episode of the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary, and Harry on the Today programme - appear to have been fond.

"Unfortunately these are not the only memories they have shared of the Royal Family, and the only sensible thing whilst a rift exists, and it is huge, is not to ask them, which is what has happened this year and what is likely to happen in the foreseeable future."

The last time the Sussexes joined the royal Christmas was in 2018, shortly after their wedding. Since then, they've spent their Christmases away from the UK, including a trip to Vancouver Island with their son Prince Archie in 2019, and have remained stateside for the holidays since 2020.