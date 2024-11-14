Dense smog propels Lahore to register worst AQI in world

A person sets up a fishing trap, with the bridge over the River Ravi in the background, amid smog in Lahore on November 5, 2024. — Reuters

A day after slipping to second place, Lahore once again topped the global pollution chart reporting worst Air Quality Index (AQI) in the world on Thursday.

Lahore's AQI, as per Swiss group IQAir's live ratings, reached 1,039 making it the worst polluted city globally, while New Delhi ranked second with an AQI of 422 around 10:48am.

According to the AQI scale, an index value of 300 or higher is considered "hazardous" to health, and Lahore has consistently recorded values between 800 and 1,000 on the scale.

The prevailing smog situation in Punjab has warranted strict measures from the provincial government which has ordered the closure of schools and a shift towards online classes till November 17.

The drastic deterioration of air quality in the smog-hit regions has caused an increase in health issues like eye and throat infections and respiratory diseases.

Authorities have advised citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes unnecessarily and keep their doors and windows closed besides ensuring use of face masks.

The smog crisis is not limited to Punjab as it has also affected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Peshawar and surrounding districts.

However, residents of Lahore have some hope as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast strong winds and rain in the upper regions of the country including Lahore from November 14 to 16.

Met officials said between November 14 and 16, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Lahore were likely to experience light rain with strong winds and thunder.

The downpour might likely improve the city's air quality which currently is way beyond the "hazardous" level.