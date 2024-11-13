5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A representational image showing a Richter scale reading. — Reuters/File

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad, Peshawar and multiple districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.



The tremors were felt in Mohmand, Shabqadar, Attock, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Buner, and Abbottabad.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Seismological Centre, the earthquake struck at 8am, with a depth of 220 kilometers.

The epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, a region known for frequent seismic activity.

This earthquake adds to a series of tremors that have affected the region in recent years, with the Hindu Kush area being a hotspot for seismic activity due to its position along tectonic plate boundaries.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.