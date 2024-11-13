Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho has sounded an alarm over criminals infiltrating the private security industry, calling it a "national concern".
Speaking at the launch of a new surveillance project around the Chinese Consulate with eight advanced cameras, Odho stressed the urgent need for stricter laws to address this troubling trend.
Odho explained that the Home Department is preparing new legislation to hold security companies accountable for vetting guards.
Company owners who fail to fulfil this responsibility may face criminal charges, he warned. Intelligence agencies, including the Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau, have already begun investigating these breaches to ensure that individuals with criminal records are not allowed in security roles.
The Additional Inspector General also noted a broader push for law enforcement, particularly against unauthorised vehicle modifications like tinted windows, fancy license plates, and public displays of firearms.
Over the past week, authorities issued nearly 6,000 traffic fines, registered 940 cases, and seized multiple vehicles in a strict crackdown on non-compliance.
