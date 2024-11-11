Punjab bans all outdoor activities in smog-hit districts

A man exercises in a park amid heavy smoggy conditions in Lahore on November 7, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: The smog crisis in Punjab has worsened, with toxic air spreading from Lahore to other districts, prompting authorities to implement lockdown-like measures in affected regions

In the latest development, the provincial government has banned all outdoor activities in Multan, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad which are the most affected districts after Lahore, till November 17.

"The average AQI of these districts has crossed the critical limit of 500 which is alarmingly hazardous for human health and wellbeing," an official notification issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under Punjab government stated.

The notification said that despite relentless efforts by the government to mitigate the rising air pollution levels, the smog-hit areas have witnessed an unprecedented rise in the number of patients with lungs and respiratory diseases, allergies, eye and throat irritation, pink eye disease.

It stated that the restrictions are being imposed under the Section 6(1) (t) of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act 1997, which mandates all necessary measures for the protection, conservation, rehabilitation and improvement of the environment, prevention and control of pollution and promotion of sustainable development.





Besides the suspension of all outdoor activities including sports events, exhibitions and festivals, dining in restaurants, the shops, markets and shopping malls have been directed to close by 8pm.

However, religious congregations, unavoidable religious rites including the last rites, funeral prayer, burial and related events have been exempted from the ban.

Meanwhile, essential services such as pharmacies, medical stores, medical facilities, laboratories, vaccination centers, petrol pumps, oil depots, tandoors, bakeries, grocery stores, milk shops, confectioneries, vegetable/fruit/meat shops have been allowed to remain open after the 8pm deadline.

Moreover, the grocery and pharmacy sections at the large departmental stores have also been exempted from the restrictions.

"Any other exemption, if deemed necessary, may be given by the deputy Commissioner of the concerned district," the notification read.

The ban on outdoor activities comes into force today (November 11) till November 17 and any contravention to the directives would be punished under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Residents in Lahore have been battling smog for weeks as the level of pollutants in the air rises with the drop in temperatures, and the toxic air has floated to other districts of the province.

Lahore once again ranked first in the most polluted big cities in the world on Monday, while Multan had the worst air quality in the country, hovering above the "hazardous" category, posing health risks to the citizens on prolonged exposure.

Besides Lahore and Multan, a thick layer of smog shrouded Bahawalpur, Rajanpur and several other cities of Punjab.

Keeping in view the situation, the authorities had restricted all outdoor activities in Lahore, including schools closures and ban on entry in parks and other open air public places last week.