Security forces eliminate four terrorist in N Waziristan

Armed soldiers stand guard outside Pakistan's Army headquarters in Rawalpindi in this undated image. — Reuters/File

RAWALPINDI: At least four terrorists were killed by the security forces of Pakistan in two separate engagements in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

According to the military's media wing, the forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Spinwam today.

"During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij’s location and after intense fire exchange, two khwarij were sent to hell," said the statement.

The ISPR further said that in another incident, the movement of a group of militants, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in the Spinwam area.

"Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate," said the statement, adding that resultantly, two terrorists were killed while two got injured.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it added.

Moreover, the ISPR said that the forces were determined and committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier today, the ISPR said that the forces killed six terrorists and injured many others in an IBO in Spinwam, which was conducted on the reported presence of "khwarij" on Saturday.

Pakistan continues to battle with militancy as terrorist activities grow across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the Taliban takeover of bordering Afghanistan.

In the latest incident of terrorism, a suicide bomber on Saturday blew himself up at a railway station in Quetta, killing at least 27 people and injuring over 60 others.

As per a report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the third quarter (July-September) of 2024 saw a sharp increase in fatalities due to terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns, with a 90% surge in violence.

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan, marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.