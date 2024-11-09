Princess Charlene's emotional confession on parenting twins with Prince Albert

Princess Charlene opens up about the heartache of raising twins.

Princess Charlene of Monaco has opened up about the challenges of raising her twins with her husband, Prince Albert, as the royal couple prepares for their children's 10th birthday next month.

The 46-year-old princess shared insights into the differing personalities of her twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who are approaching a milestone age.

In a heartfelt admission, Charlene revealed the difficulties she faces in parenting her nine-year-old children, noting that while both are "curious," her daughter, Gabriella, particularly stands out for her tendency to constantly question the world around her.

"She is very intrigued by the world and life in general."

On the other hand, Jacques is more reserved, calm, and observant, offering a stark contrast to his sister's more exuberant nature.

Charlene also shared the emotional toll of raising twins, admitting that it’s difficult to find time to spend one-on-one with each child.

"The conversations I have with Jacques and those with Gabriella are so different," she told People Magazine, emphasizing how challenging it can be to give them individual attention while balancing the needs of both.