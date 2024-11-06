PM Shehbaz announces power supply of 100MW for Gilgit Baltistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — PPI

GILGIT: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced immediate provision of 100 megawatts of electricity to Gilgit Baltistan and allocated a Rs1 billion endowment fund for university students.

The development came during a special meeting of the GB cabinet chaired by the prime minister during his daylong visit to Gilgit today.

During the meeting, the prime minister also announced Rs1 billion merit-based endowment fund for the students of Baltistan University and Karakorum University.

PM Shehbaz also told the GB cabinet members that the federal government would establish Daanish Schools in the region, on the pattern of Punjab province.

Furthermore, the premier instructed the GB administration to establish educational institutions, playgrounds, power transmission and other facilities in Ghizer district.

He recalled that while being Punjab chief minister, his government had given a Rs1 billion gift to uplift GB’s education sector.

The prime minister, during the meeting, expressed satisfaction and pleasure over the timely completion of Bubar Model Village, which he earlier inaugurated, to provide housing facility to the people affected by flood in 2022.

Stressing that the government is actively working for the uplift and welfare of the GB people, PM Shehbaz said that the provincial governments’ cooperation with the federal government for the economic stability was significant.

He lauded the role of all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and GB in the national development and highlighted his government’s special focus on the uplift of GB, merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

PM Shehbaz said that the federal government was taking measures to promote tourism in GB as Qatari government had also expressed interest to invest in tourism there.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Attaullah Tarar, Amir Muqam and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, members of the GB cabinet and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.