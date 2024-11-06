Lahore once again tops global charts for highest air pollution level

Commuters ride along a street engulfed in smog, in Lahore on November 5, 2024. — AFP

Lahore's air quality index (AQI) surges past 1,000-mark once again on Wednesday with the city topping the global charts for highest air pollution levels once again.

The city's AQI, as per Swiss air quality monitor IQAir which measures a range of pollutants, was at "hazardous" 1,165 early morning.

Meanwhile, the (PM2.5) pollutants — the fine particulate matter in the air that causes the most damage to health — reached 125.2 times higher than the World Health Organisation's (WHO) annual air quality guideline value.

The AQI later dropped to 1,099, but still within "hazardous" zone with fluctuating figures.

— IQAir

The city has been witnessing severe smog for days and had witnessed the AQI exceeding the three-figure mark to stand at 1,194 earlier in the week.

The worsening air quality in the province has led to increase in health-related issues with Punjab Health Department confirming more than 55,000 cases of eye infections in the province between October 21 and 27 while over 7,000 people reported eye infections in Lahore alone.

The department added that more than 6,000 people reported nose, ear, and throat problems and medical experts advised people in smog-affected regions to use more water.

The city's AQI further plummeted to 751 — with the level of particulate matter 90.3 times higher than WHO guidelines — by 10:46am, while Indian capital New Delhi held the second spot among the cities having worst air quality with an AQI of 364.

Keeping in view the dangerously high smog levels, the Punjab government has established a smog war room with officials saying that it will review weather and air quality forecasts daily and monitor the performance and actions of field officers.

They added that the forum brings together staff from eight departments, with a single person charged with overseeing tasks from controlling burning of farm waste to managing traffic.

Twice daily sessions will analyse data and forecasts to brief stakeholders on efforts to fight pollution, and issue daily advisories, they added.

Wednesday's index score for Lahore fell short of last week's unprecedented score of 1,900, which had exceeded recommended levels by more than 120 times, prompting closure of primary schools and orders to work from home.

At the time, Punjab's senior minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, blamed the toxic air on pollution drifting across the border with India just 25 kilometre away. Northern areas of the neighbouring nation are also battling severe pollution.

South Asia is shrouded in intense pollution every winter as cold air traps emissions, dust, and smoke from farm fires, while pollution could cut more than five years from people's life expectancy in the region, a study found last year.

On Tuesday the environment minister of New Delhi, rated the world's most polluted capital for four successive years by IQAir, said officials were looking to artificial rain to fight the problem this year.