Punjab police rescue Intizar Panjotha after shootout with abductors

PTI founder Imran Khan's lawyer Intizar Panjotha. — Facebook@intazar.panjutha

Intazar Hussain Panjutha, a lawyer and focal person of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has been safely recovered following a police encounter with the alleged abductors in Hassan Abdal.

The incident unfolded late Saturday night when personnel of the Attock police stopped a suspicious vehicle during a routine security check. According to the police spokesperson, the vehicle was carrying a gang of kidnappers who had abducted an individual.

Upon being intercepted, the kidnappers opened indiscriminate fire on the police. The officers retaliated and in the ensuing exchange of gunfire, the kidnappers fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle and the abducted individual.

The police managed to safely take the abductee who was identified as the PTI founder's counsel, into custody, confirmed the spokesperson.

Panjutha had been missing since 8 October. A case regarding his disappearance has been pending before the Islamabad High Court.

A day earlier, Chief Justice of the IHC Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case, in which the Attorney General of Pakistan, Mansoor Usman Awan informed the court that efforts are underway to recover the PTI's lawyer within 24 hours.

During the hearing, the CJ directed if Panjutha is found, there will be no need for further appearances, but if not, the Attorney General will need to return for the next session. However, the Attorney General confirmed, assuring that Panjutha would be back by the same time the next day.

The Attock police have confirmed Panjutha’s safe recovery and are continuing investigations to identify the individuals behind the abduction.

Panjutha has been shifted to a hospital for receiving medical treatment.

The recovered counsel revealed that he was severely tortured, adding that he was picked up from Islamabad on October 8 for a ransom worth Rs20 million.

He said that the abductors communicated in Pashto, leaving him unable to understand their discussions.

“They kept me tied up until Saturday evening,” Panjutha said, recounting that he was being moved continuously for three to four hours.

“I don’t know where they brought me from or how far they travelled,” he added.