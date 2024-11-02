Ryan Reynolds falls short on Martha Stewart's funny meter

Martha Stewart recently appeared on Bilt Rewards' November Rent Free game show, where she shared her candid opinions on various celebrities.
When asked about the most fun celebrities to hang out with, Stewart surprisingly dissed Ryan Reynolds, calling him "very serious" and "not so funny" in person.
Stewart initially guessed her friend Snoop Dogg would top the list, and she was correct.
However, when Reynolds' name appeared alongside Snoop and Taylor Swift, Stewart expressed surprise. "He's probably on the list just 'cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don't see his face — Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?" she asked. "And you want to know something? He's not so funny in real life. No, he's not so funny. He's very serious."
Given the chance to revise the list, Stewart would replace Reynolds with George Clooney, whom she finds "really nice to hang out with."
While acknowledging Reynolds' acting skills, Stewart clarified, "He can act funny, but he isn't funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again."
Stewart jokingly worried about getting "in trouble" since Reynolds is her neighbor.
The celebrity chef has been busy promoting her new cookbook, Martha: The Cookbook, and the Netflix documentary Martha, directed by R.J. Cutler.
Reynolds' fans might be surprised by Stewart's comments, but she's known for speaking her mind.
