Qatar to invest $3 billion in Pakistan, says Tarar after PM's visit

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar addresses the press conference in Islamabad on November 1, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that Qatar will make investments worth $3 billion in diverse sectors of Pakistan following a successful two-day official visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"Qatar had earlier pledged to invest $3 billion in Pakistan," said Tarar while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today.

The announcement came after PM Shehbaz returned to the country after concluding his two-day official visit to Doha.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is being seen off by Qatari Minister of State for Reconciliation Muhammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi at Doha International Airport on November 1, 2024. — PID

During the presser, the information minister referred PM Shehbaz's recent visit to Saudi Arabia where he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Minister for Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh.

The Saudi Arabia has increased investment from $2.2 to $2.8 billion after the signing of 34 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), he said, adding that the additional investment of $600 million will make a positive impact on the national economy.

The Saudi investment will be made in diverse fields, including minerals, energy, agriculture, livestock, IT, human resources and skill development, the minister said.

There was also a significant progress seen in terms of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Qatar during the premier's visit where he was given a cordial and warm welcome by top leaders in Doha, he further said.

"PM Shehbaz had met Qatari emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and business delegations there. They agreed on enhancing cooperation in multiple sectors, including investment, trade, culture, and others."

During his visit, Premier Shehbaz also met the delegation of the Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) where he highlighted numerous opportunities in Pakistan's energy, infrastructure, and finance sectors, presenting the country as an attractive investment destination.

A delegation of Qatar Businessmen Association led by Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif in Doha. — PID

The QBA delegation, led by Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani, comprised leading Qatari business figures, each representing influential sectors within Qatar’s economy.

He added that the Qatari leadership had honoured the premier by hosting a Pakistan-specific art and architecture exhibition — referring to the "MANZAR" exhibition in Doha jointly inaugurated by PM Shehbaz and Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani at the National Museum of Qatar and organised by the Art Mill Museum.

The exhibition offers a rich exploration of Pakistan's evolving artistic journey from the 1940s to today and reflects the deep cultural ties between both countries.

Tarar said that the moves showed Qatari leadership's goodwill gesture towards Pakistan.

The minister termed the development an outcome of effective foreign policy and a milestone in Premier Shehbaz's economic agenda.

Tarar said that foreign investment would assist the government in economic stability which is gradually improving with inflation dropping to 6.9%, record remittances, interest rate decline, and uptrend in investments.