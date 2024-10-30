Hugh Grant recalls ‘smashing’ moment with Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift’s tour

Hugh Grant reveals he 'hung out' with Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift's London show

Hugh Grant has recently recalled his enjoyable time with Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce at her Eras Tour.

In a new interview with NME, the Music & Lyrics actor opened up about attending Taylor’s London show at Wembley Stadium in June at his daughter’s request.

“It’s my daughter who’s mad about Taylor Swift. I’m an amazing dad. I’m an amazing person. I put out some feelers and to my astonishment, they said, ‘Come along,’ and I thoroughly enjoyed it,” said the 64-year-old.

The Notting Hill actor mentioned, “She went mad, my daughter. She brought a friend and they were bopping away.”

“And I hung out with Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who’s an American football player,” he stated.

While speaking about fun times with Travis, Hugh shared, “We did tequila shots at the back of this kind of hut in the middle of Wembley.”

“And there were a bunch of, I think they were, rappers. I dunno what they were. Anyway, we all got absolutely smashed on tequila,” he added.

In June, the Wonka actor spoke highly of Taylor’s record-breaking tour via X, formerly known as Twitter.

He wrote, “Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8-year-old #halfgirlhalfbracelet.”

The singer responded to the actor, “As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture.”

“It’s extremely nice. Her and her team [are] very hospitable, and it’s a brilliant show,” added Hugh.