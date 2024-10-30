PTI protests against ex-CJP Isa at Middle Temple in London

PTI supporters stage protest against former CJP Qazi Faez Isa outside Middle Temple in London on October 29, 2024. — X/@JehanzebParacha

Dozens of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters gathered at London's Chanery Lane on Tuesday night to protest against former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, who was attending a prestigious event held at the Middle Temple.

The ex-top judge faced the protest led by former PTI ministers and ex-member of National Assembly (MNA) Maleeka Bokhari when he exited the venue in his car.

The crowd staged the protest to condemn 'The Honourable Society of the Middle Temple' for elevating ex-CJP Isa to Callees.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.