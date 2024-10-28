Marwat wary of governor's rule in KP after PTI protests

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sher Afzal Marwat. — AFP/File/Facebook/Rayaan.Khan.Marwat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has warned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's role in leading the party's anti-government protests can result in the imposition of governor's rule in the province.

The KP CM had been leading the PTI's protests for the release of its incarcerated founder Imran Khan and independence of judiciary on the frontline, which caused unrest in the federal capital and adjoining cities, drawing criticism from the ruling coalition over the alleged use of state machinery.

"[Government] can pave the way for governor rule on the basis of Ali Amin's protests," Marwat said on Monday while speaking on Geo News' programme 'Geo Pakistan'.

The PTI member of the National Assembly (MNA) said that he has no issues with Gandapur; instead, he admires him and has praised many of the initiatives taken by the KP CM.

He, however, pointed out that the political parties exploited his role in the PTI's protests since he held the chief minister's office.

Marwat said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and other rival parties say things like "the province has launched an attack on the Centre" and alleged misuse of provincial resources, Marwat added.

"[They themselves] are providing a reason to the opponents to end what remains of the government in the province," he added.

Marwat suggested putting PTI's political leadership on the front in the protests and benefiting from support for Gandapur.

There should be a committee to deal with the matters related to protests, which would devise a strategy in this regard.

The latest remarks came days after the firebrand PTI leader took a dig at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for overlooking the incarcerated founding chairman of the party Imran Khan.

In a fiery speech, while addressing a rally of the PTI activists in Peshawar on Saturday, Marwat alleged the party leaders of deserting the founder when he needed help.

The PTI leaders were fighting among themselves for ministries and party positions, he said, shared his disappointment and saying that loyalty towards the imprisoned former prime minister had been eclipsed by party’s internal conflicts and personal goals.