Demi Lovato heartbroken over tragic family loss

Demi Lovato mourns the death of a loved one

Demi Lovato is going through a heartbreaking family loss as her sister, Madison De La Garza, mourns the passing of her newborn baby.

On Saturday, October 26, Madison took to Instagram to share the tragic news, revealing that she and her boyfriend, Ryan Mitchell, lost their first child following an emergency C-section on September 27.

"On the evening of September 27th, after an emergency C-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time," the 22-year-old wrote in her emotional post. "Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you, sweet girl."

Demi, 32, expressed her love and support for Madison, known for her role as one of Eva Longoria's daughters in Desperate Housewives.

"I love you so much, Xiomara. An angel in every sense of the word. I’ll be your auntie forever," the Camp Rock star shared, accompanied by a broken red heart emoji.

In an Instagram Story, she reposted her younger sister's post, adding, "RIP to my beautiful, perfect niece Xiomara. I'm so grateful I got to hold you. I'll forever be your auntie."

The Let It Go songstress tagged Madison, writing, "I love you so much."

Demi's fiancé, Jutes, also offered his condolences, commenting, "I love you so much [black heart emoji]. Rest easy, baby angel Xiomara."

Madison first announced that she and Mitchell were expecting a baby together in September.