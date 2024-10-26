Zain Qureshi quits as PTI deputy parliamentary leader amid loyalty inquiry

PTI MNA Zain Qureshi (centre) and Meher Bano Qureshi (left) address a press conference in Lahore. — Facebook/@ZainQureshiOfficial

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker in the National Assembly Zain Qureshi on Saturday resigned as deputy parliamentary leader to facilitate a "free and transparent inquiry" after getting a show-cause notice for allegedly violating the party's directions ahead of the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Zain, who is a son of the PTI vice chairman, took to X to announce his resignation "based on my belief for a free and transparent inquiry and in recognition of the sentiment of our party supporters".

"I do so until and unless I have the confidence and trust of my party and our Founding Chairman, Imran Khan," he wrote.

— X/@ZainHQ

The former ruling party's central secretariat had issued show-cause notices to its NA lawmakers two days after the ruling coalition government-backed 26th Constitutional Amendment was passed in both the upper and lower houses of the parliament in the wee hours of October 21.

The PTI MNAs who received show-cause notices included Zain, Riyaz Fatyana, Aslam Ghuman, and Miqdad Ali Khan.

The said lawmakers had been accused of having “full intention of defecting” the party policy by leaving the designated locations, avoiding contact with the party or its authorised persons in the several days leading up to the vote in "disregard of the aforesaid directions and instructions".

"Also in the interest of public transparency for all PTI supporters, I have now replied formally to my show cause notice providing a comprehensive account," Zain said, adding that he will remain faithful to his party and its top leadership.

In the previous detailed X post on October 23, Zain had clarified: "I did not vote or even agree to my vote being kept in reserve. I did not go to parliament and categorically denied my vote at every turn, in every circumstance and under every kind of pressure."

— X/@ZainHQ

"I am committed to party policy and I will reply to my show cause notice with honour and dignity, laying out every single event that happened to me, open to every question asked of me, with corroboration and evidences."

He has left it to the party founder to decide his fate and announced that he will honour any decision the party leadership makes with grace.

"I am the proud son of a great man. Loyalty is a badge we wear with honour. I would never ride roughshod over the sacrifices of our party workers, supporters and leaders," he concluded.