Justice Yahya Afridi to be sworn in as new CJP today

Pakistan's next top judge, Justice Yahya Afridi. — SC website

ISLAMABAD: Justice Yahya Afridi is set to be sworn in as the 30th Chief Justice of Pakistan at an oath taking ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadar today (Saturday).

President Asif Ali Zardari will administer oath to the newly-appointed top judge, who will serve the post for a fixed three-year term.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.