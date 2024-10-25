Why Prince Harry's rift with Queen Camilla continues to escalate?

It has been claimed that King Charles evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage due to Queen Camilla

Prince Harry's autobiography Spare has reportedly intensified his already strained relationship with Queen Camilla, stirring longstanding concerns within the Royal Family.



In the memoir, released in January 2023, Harry takes aim at several senior royals, with Camilla bearing much of his criticism, which hearkens back to years of tension.



Harry’s portrayal of his stepmother as a "wicked stepmother" and other disparaging remarks appear to have widened the gap between them. The fallout extends beyond Camilla, affecting his relationship with his brother, Prince William, to the point where they are reportedly no longer speaking.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams suggests that Harry’s memoir has deeply unsettled the family, heightening their distrust towards him and Meghan.

Fitzwilliams explains: "Its [Spare’s] portrait of the Royal Family was far from flattering," adding that the rift with William seems "deeper and possibly irreparable."

He also claims King Charles was so upset by the attacks on Camilla that he decided to evict the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage. “It confirmed their belief that both he and Meghan were totally untrustworthy," he said.

In the wake of these revelations, Queen Camilla is said to be firmly against any plans to re-establish ties with Harry.

According to an insider: "Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit." She reportedly views Harry as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing,” warning that he brings “stress and drama” to any interaction.

The source added that Camilla believes even brief contact between Harry and King Charles could negatively impact the King’s health and well-being. They concluded, “If Harry does get an invite back to the UK, he’d be wise to stay far away from Camilla.”

This recent wave of tension, amplified by Spare, underscores a deeper rift within the family, suggesting reconciliation may be farther away than ever.