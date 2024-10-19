Son admits to killing 4 women including mother in Karachi's Lea Market: police

Ambulances entering the Bantwa Gali street where the murder incident took place in Lea Market, Karachi, on October 18, 2024. —Screengrab/Reporter

KARACHI: Karachi police solved mystery behind quadruple murders at an apartment located near Karachi's Lea Market, saying that the suspect "confessed to murdering his mother, sister, niece, and sister-in-law".



They detailed that the prime suspect was identified as Bilal who brutally murdered the women using a sharp object. Bilal had also divorced his wife and accused his sister of having illegitimate relations, police added.

A case will be lodged after recording the confessional statement of the suspect, the officials said.

Earlier today, police officials arrested a father and his two sons after throat-slit bodies of four women were found at a residential apartment in Karachi's Lyari area.



Police shifted the bodies, bearing marks of severe torture, to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

The tragic incident occurred on the seventh floor of the building, where the bodies were discovered in separate rooms, they added.

Prior to the confessional statement, head of the family, Muhammad Farooq, claimed that he and his two sons were not present at the time of the murders. However, the police have taken them into custody for further questioning.

Farooq, in his statement, claimed that he had no suspicion about who might have killed the women and that neither he nor his sons were home during the incident.