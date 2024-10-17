'Consensus reached' on establishment of constitutional bench

PPP leader Khursheed Shah presiding a meeting of the Special Committee on the constitutional amendments in Islamabad on October 16, 2024. —Screengrab/ X/@S_KhursheedShah

ISLAMABAD: After the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) backtracked from demand of a constitutional court, the leading political parties have agreed to creation of a constitutional bench, Geo News reported, citing sources.

The sources from political parties said the matter, earlier focused on the constitutional court, had now moved on to the establishment of a constitutional bench.

After conclusion of the high-level discussion in this regard, four leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PPP claimed an agreement had been reached among political parties on formation of the constitutional bench.

This comes after another meeting of the Special Committee on constitutional amendments draft concluded on Thursday. The parliamentary committee’s meeting has been adjourned till noon on Friday (tomorrow).

The constitutional package, among other things, aims to set up a federal constitutional court and fix the tenure of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for three years.

The government had attempted to present the bill to amend the Constitution last month, but its allies as well as members from the opposition benches vehemently opposed the proposal, forcing the administration to begin a consultation process.

To pass the constitutional amendments, the government requires a two-thirds majority in parliament, with sources indicating a shortfall of 13 votes in the National Assembly and nine in the Senate.

In his remarks after the today’s meeting, PTI Chairman Gohar Khan said the government presented its third version and a draft. In its third draft, the government had talked about a constitutional bench instead of court, he said.

“The government has not yet brought up its complete draft,” he added.

He said he would later hold a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the matter as well.

Earlier, the PTI chief claimed that the coalition government's seven members of the National Assembly (MNAs) would vote against the proposed constitutional amendments.

"The government's numbers are only complete in their books. The government neither consulted its members nor answered out of fear," he told Geo News.

He said he had received the news about the seven treasury benches members' refusal to cast vote from reliable sources.

"The government members said they will not vote even if they are disqualified," he said, adding that the legislators believe those voting in favour of the constitutional amendments would be doing so against their conscious.

Probably, he said, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also knew that parliamentary members of his own party were not going to vote for the amendment.

Talking to media, after conclusion of the meeting, Shah said the constitutional amendments' draft would be completed in two days.

On PTI’s opposition to the amendments, he said the PTI members of the committee, Gohar and Ayub, were helpless as they did not have a mandate.

“We repeatedly asked the PTI for a proposed draft but they have not yet presented their amendments,” he said.