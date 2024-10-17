Prince Andrew ignores strong advice as row with King Charles continues

Prince Andrew, who has been facing the consequences of his disastrous Newsnight interview, seemingly ignored important advice which could have salvaged his image.

A close friend of the shamed Duke of York, Paul Tweed, alleged in his new book that it was the failure of the Buckingham Palace and his legal team which led to such circumstances.

However, journalist Lee Cohen revealed that it was Andrew’s stubborn decision to ignore the warning which eventually led to his downfall.

“Andrew wasn't let down by Buckingham Palace. He let himself down,” he told GB News, adding that the royal was “strongly advised against participating in the Newsnight interview.”

“Rather than being let down, he chose to ignore the guidance from those who understood the media landscape better,” he continued. “It appears that Andrew did not adequately prepare for the interview and it led to a disastrous performance.”

Cohen also explained that the Palace is “well-schooled” and it was prudent for Andrew to follow its advice, which he willingly didn’t.

Andrew came under fire for his close friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein and was also accused of raping a minor, Virginia Giuffre, on three occasions.

Later, Andrew had to settle the case with Giuffre, without admitting guilt, after which he was stripped off of his titles and patronages in 2019.

Meanwhile, Andrew is in a row with his brother, King Charles, who is also growing impatient with him.

The shamed royal, who has been asked to evict from his 30-bedroom Royal Lodge and move to Frogmore Cottage, is unwilling to budge, further driving a wedge with his brother.