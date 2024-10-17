Sydney Sweeney steps into the ring for Christy Martin biopic

Sydney Sweeney is gearing up for her most inspiring role yet – portraying boxing legend Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic.

The Euphoria actress shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set, revealing her transformation into Martin.

"Well, the cat's out of the bag, thanks to some paps in bushes, so here's a little BTS from my film I'm working on right now," Sweeney captioned the images.

Sweeney has been immersed in training to bring Martin's incredible story to life.

"Over the past few months, I've been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring," she wrote.

Martin's journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope.

"Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I'm honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all," Sweeney added.

Directed by David Michôd, the untitled film follows Martin's rise to fame in 1990s America.

The biopic also stars Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Ethan Embry, and Katy O'Brian.

Martin's life story is both triumphant and tumultuous. She began boxing in 1989 under the guidance of manager and husband Jim Martin.

However, their relationship turned abusive.

In 2010, Jim Martin brutally attacked Christy, stabbing her repeatedly and shooting her in the chest.

Christy miraculously survived and escaped.

Two years later, Jim Martin was sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted second-degree murder.

Christy opened up to CBS News about the abuse she suffered.

"The whole sexuality part is really difficult because I was so intertwined," she shared.

"First of all, I trusted Jim Martin, and he was 25 years older than me. He was my coach. I felt like this was someone that I could open up and bear my soul to, and tell him all about my sexuality struggles, my struggles with my family, just life struggles, and all of that was used against me."