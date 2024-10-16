SSC, HSSC: New grading system aiming to promote fairness introduced

A file image of students attempting exams. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) on Wednesday introduced a new grading system for matric and intermediate examinations — a move towards modernising the education system of the country.

The new system aims to promote fairness, transparency, and accuracy in student evaluation.

The Sindh government was the first to adopt the new grading system and later the federal government and the governments of Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan notified new grading policy.

Sharing the details of key features of the new grading system, the IBCC said that it will be a 10-point grading system (A++, A+, A, B++, B+, B, C, D, E, U) replaces the 7-point system (A-1, A, B, C, D, E, F).

However, passing marks increased to 40% from 33%, while grades and grade points reported instead of absolute scores.

The IBCC further said that grade points calculate Grade Point Average (GPA) and Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

As per objectives of the grading system, it will control grading inflation, minimise competition for maximum marks, and ensure accurate reflection of student learning and achievement.

The phased introduction starting from the 2024 academic year will be applicable to grades 9 (SSC) and 11 (HSSC) initially.

However universities will consider both old and new grading systems during admissions for 2024-2025. Meanwhile from 2025, colleges and universities will refer to CGPA and grades only.

As per the impact of the new grading system, it will be increased difficulty level to pass examinations, while grace marks policy introduced to support students.

Similarly, teaching practices may require adjustments and students will receive descriptive feedback.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), and Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) have been informed.

This reform aims to enhance the credibility and reliability of Pakistan’s education system, providing a more accurate assessment of student performance.