IN PICTURES: Leaders converge in Islamabad for SCO summit

Web Desk

Pakistan on Wednesday marked a notable achievement on the diplomatic front as it hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairing the meeting attended by various world leaders in Islamabad.

The summit is the highest-profile event hosted by the country in years with leaders from 10 countries in attendance at the federal capital's Jinnah Convention Centre.

The leaders from the SCO member states attending the summit include China's Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Kyrgyzstan's Chairman of Ministers’ Cabinet Zhaparov Akylbek, and Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.



Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's participation at the event was a major highlight, marking the first such visit by an Indian FM in almost a decade amid frosty relations between the two nuclear powers.

Meanwhile, observer state Mongolia is represented by Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai and Turkmenistan by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Rashid Meredov as the special guest.

Formed in 2001, the Eurasian security and political group claims to represent 40% of the world's population and about 30% of its GDP, but its members have diverse political systems and even open disagreements with one another.

PM Shehbaz Sharif receives Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Jinnah Convention Centre for the SCO summit in Islamabad on October 16, 2024. — PID

PM Shehbaz Sharif shakes hands with Iran's Minister of Industry Mohammed Atabak at the Jinnah Convention Centre for the SCO summit in Islamabad on October 16, 2024. — PID

PM Shehbaz Sharif shakes hands with Indian FM Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Jinnah Convention Centre for the SCO summit in Islamabad on October 16, 2024. — PID

PM Shehbaz Sharif shakes hands with Vice President of Turkmenistan Rasit Meredow at the Jinnah Convention Centre for the SCO summit in Islamabad on October 16, 2024. — PID

PM Shehbaz Sharif shakes hands with Tajikistan's PM Qohir Rasulzoda at the Jinnah Convention Centre for the SCO summit in Islamabad on October 16, 2024. — PID

Participants pose for a group photo at the Jinnah Convention Centre for the SCO summit in Islamabad on October 16, 2024. — PID

PM Shehbaz Sharif speaks at the SCO summit in Islamabad on October 16, 2024. — PID

PM Shehbaz Sharif speaks at the SCO summit in Islamabad on October 16, 2024. — PID

Indian FM Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks at the SCO summit being held at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad on October 16, 2024. — X/@DrSJaishankar

An inside view of the Jinnah Convention Centre with SCO summit underway in Islamabad on October 16, 2024. — X/@DrSJaishankar



