Tuesday October 15, 2024
National

PPP, JUI-F reach consensus on proposed judicial package

Maulana Fazlur Rehman credits Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for evolving consensus on draft

By Web Desk
October 15, 2024
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman address press conference in Karachi, October 15, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman address press conference in Karachi, October 15, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

KARACHI: In a major breakthrough, Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday night announced that his party and the Pakistan Poeple’s Party (PPP) achieved a consensus on draft of the 26th constitutional amendment. 


This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.