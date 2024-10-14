'Gift from China': PM Shehbaz, Chinese counterpart inaugurate Gwadar airport

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shakes hand with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Islamabad during latter’s four-day official visit to Pakistan, October 14, 2024. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who arrived in Islamabad for a four-day official visit earlier today, virtually inaugurated the newly completed Gwadar International Airport, with the former terming it “a gift from China”.



Both prime ministers were at hands to unveil the plaque of Gwadar airport during the ceremony held at Prime Minister House. The ceremony was attended by members of the both delegations, ministers, military leadership and senior officials.





“The landmark achievement was all about time-tested friendship between the two countries,” PM Shehbaz said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly completed Gwadar airport.



He expressed the hope that the completion of this international airport would transform Gwadar’s economy in particular and the economy of Pakistan in general.

The prime minister said that today, both sides had witnessed the signing and exchange of MoUs between the two countries in various fields of industry, commerce and agriculture.

“No doubt these MoUs will shape into agreements very soon through joint efforts of both countries. Once again, I thank you for your visit to Pakistan out of your busy schedule which is a reflection of your commitment to promoting friendship between the two countries,” the minister told the Chinese premier.

The prime minister also thanked President Xi, the Chinese premier and the people of China for their generous gift in shape of Gwadar International Airport.

“This gift is another feather in CPEC’s cap” he said, assuring his Chinese counterpart to work closely with him to complete the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the peace and security of the people of Pakistan and China.

Prime Minister Sharif further said that the completion of project reflected the untiring efforts of the Chinese and Pakistani engineers and workers who made it possible as world class airport.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiqang congratulated the Pakistani nation and the government on behalf of the Chinese government and his people on the completion of Gwadar airport.

He said that it was a critical step for realising the vision of regional connectivity and whatever they had achieved in the last many years, demonstrated the strength of Pak-China friendship, adding the inauguration would significantly capitalise to promote shipping and port activities and enhance regional connectivity in the entire region.

Premier Li further said that as a symbol of deepening cooperation, ‘CPEC played a positive role in Pakistan’s economic and social development and regional integration’.

He said that it was all possible owing to the consistent efforts of both sides.

The Chinese prime minister assured that China would continue to work closely with the intimate Pakistani friends in building and benefiting together by pursuing the goals of high standards, sustainability and high quality of Belt and Road initiative.

Li Qiang, referring to the Pak-China ties, termed them as of ‘special relationship and friendship’ and said that this all-weather strategic partnership was further deepening.

“The unique and unbreakable time-tested ironclad friendship stood the global changing landscape,” he added

He reiterated to work hand in hand with the Pakistani friends to accelerate the mutual economic development in the future.

Islamabad, Beijing ink 13 MoUs

The two sides also signed 13 accords to boost bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors including security, education, agriculture, human resources development and science and technology.

They exchanged documents of the accords after PM Shehbaz and Chinese premier held the delegation-level talks wherein they discussed all aspects of Pakistan-China relations including economic and trade ties and cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Both countries exchanged the documents of a handing over certificate of Smart Classrooms project inked by Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

They exchanged the minutes of 13th meeting of the CPEC Joint Coordination Committee and 7th Joint Working Group on Gwadar under CPEC.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Lou Zhaohui, Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency exchanged an MoU on Promoting Cooperation on Livelihood Working Group of CPEC.

Pakistan and China also reached an understanding to strengthen cooperation in the fields of “Information and Communication”, “Water Conservancy Facilities, Flood Control and Calamity Reduction”, and “Security.” The MoUs in this regard were exchanged by Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema and Luo Zhaohui, Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency.

Ahad Cheema and Luo Zhaohui also exchanged documents of Letters of Exchange on “Human Resource Development under the GDI” and “Assistance Program of Fire Fighting Vehicles to Islamabad.”

Two countries exchanged an MoU on Jointly Supporting the Joint Laboratories inked by Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology Sajid Baloch and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong.

The countries also agreed on the “Co-production of TV Programs” and the document was signed by Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Chinese Ambassador Zaidong.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanvir Hussain and Jian Zaidong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan exchanged the documents of protocol on Quarantine Requirments of export of donkey meat to China.

The neighbouring countries also signed a Currency Swap Agreement and a Protocol on Quarantine Requirements for the export of donkey meat to China.

Earlier, as Premier Li arrived at PM House, Prime Minister Shehbaz warmly received him at the formal welcome ceremony where he was given a guard of honor before proceedings for the meeting and delegation-level talks.