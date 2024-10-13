A Metro bus is plying on a road on the right side. — Punjab Transport & Mass Transit Department website/ File

RAWALPINDI: As the federal capital gears up for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, the authorities on Sunday announced the suspension of Metro Bus Service in Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the conduct of the event.

The high-level event of global importance is set to take place on October 15 and 16.

According to a Metro bus official, the district administration issued the orders of temporarily halt in bus operations for four days, starting October 14 and 17.

The official said that the bus service would continue to run as usual till October 13.



This comes as another of the multiple measures taken by the government to ensure a trouble-free and smooth conduct of the high-level conference.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting as the current chair.

The prime ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the first vice president of Iran and external affairs minister of India will visit Pakistan to represent their respective SCO member states.

The prime minister of Mongolia, as an observer state, and deputy chairman of the cabinet of ministers and foreign minister of Turkmenistan, as a special guest, will also participate in the meeting.

The summit will discuss ongoing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, environment, socio-cultural linkages and review the performance of the organisation.

In a bid to maintain the law and order situation during the SCO summit, Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Karachi till October 17.

Exercising powers vested under Section 144, the Punjab government has prohibited all kinds of political assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, pillion riding, aerial firing, pigeon flying, use of drones and use of laser lights from October 10 to 17 in Rawalpindi.

Separately, the provincial authorities also imposed restrictions on public gatherings under Section 144 in five districts for three days over security concerns.

The districts include Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, and Kot Addu.

Whereas in Karachi, Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi imposed a complete ban on any kind of public gathering within the territorial limit of the provincial capital under the powers delegated by the Sindh home department.

Meanwhile, the federal government has announced three-day public holiday for educational institutes in the federal capital territory — October 14 to 16.

On October 10, officials also announced the closure of marriage halls, restaurants, and cafes for a period of five days — October 12 to 16 — in the twin cities.

Additionally, notices were issued to traders and hotel owners by the police, warning that any violations will result in penalties.