Karachi temperature to soar despite forecast of light showers

A dust storm envelopes buildings in Karachi on October 10, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: The port city's residents will have to bear with the rising temperatures for a few more days as mercury may rise up to 40°C, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz on Friday.

According to the Met Office official, some parts of the city are expected to receive light rain and wind; however, it will not cool down the blistering heat.

A day earlier, Karachi received some respite from the hot weather after brief showers accompanied by strong winds and hailstorm hit some of the areas.



The city was reeling under sweltering heat when dark clouds blanketed different areas of the city and it started raining with some areas witnessing hailstorm.

Areas across Karachi witnessed unexpected showers, drenching its central parts including Malir, North Karachi, Bufferzone, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Gulistan-e-Johar and Shah Faisal Colony.

"Even today, the temperature in Karachi can reach 40°C," said the weather expert during Geo News programme 'Geo Pakistan', adding that the temperature will likely decrease in the city.

The PMD official said that rainfall was expected in the city's suburbs with temperatures rising up to 39°C and 40°C. However, Karachi's eastern and north eastern parts witnessed rain instead with some isolated, concentrated cells gathering in the same place.

The weather expert said that the windstorm in the city was caused by the production of convective energy due to the earth's heat.

Sarfaraz revealed that night time temperatures in the northern regions has reached single digits.

Separately, Sarfaraz told Geo News that low air pressure has formed in the south-east of the Arabian Sea, which may intensify and turn into depression during the next one to two days.

"A depression can become a hurricane if the atmosphere is favourable," said the weather forecaster.

He maintained that most of the post-monsoon cyclones are directed towards Oman and there is currently no threat to Pakistan's coastline from this system.