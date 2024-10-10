Hajj policy 2025: How costly will be pilgrimage next year?

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they pray at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia on July 12, 2022. — Reuters

The federal cabinet approved the Hajj policy for 2025 pilgrimage through a circulation summary, sources reported to Geo News on Thursday.

The sources further suggested that the official package for the pilgrims is expected to cost around Rs10,75,000 to Rs11,75,000.

The insiders also revealed that over 179,000 pilgrims from Pakistan will be able to perform Hajj in 2025.

The Hajj Policy 2025 also indicated the number of quotas reserved for different sectors such as the government and private operators — each getting a quota of 89,605 pilgrims.



Meanwhile, the quota reserved for the labour sector is around 1,000 pilgrims and around 300 for low income workers registered under Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

Furthermore, next year’s long Hajj will cover 38 to 42 days and short Hajj will go on for 20 to 25 days, during which, children under 12-year-old will not be able to travel for the pilgrimage.

As for the Road to Makkah facility, it will be provided at airports of Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi while women without their mehram will be able to perform Hajj on the terms of the Islamic Ideological Council.