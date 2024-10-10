Hajj policy 2025: How costly will be pilgrimage next year?

The federal cabinet approved the Hajj policy for 2025 pilgrimage through a circulation summary, sources reported to Geo News on Thursday.
The sources further suggested that the official package for the pilgrims is expected to cost around Rs10,75,000 to Rs11,75,000.
The insiders also revealed that over 179,000 pilgrims from Pakistan will be able to perform Hajj in 2025.
The Hajj Policy 2025 also indicated the number of quotas reserved for different sectors such as the government and private operators — each getting a quota of 89,605 pilgrims.
Meanwhile, the quota reserved for the labour sector is around 1,000 pilgrims and around 300 for low income workers registered under Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).
Furthermore, next year’s long Hajj will cover 38 to 42 days and short Hajj will go on for 20 to 25 days, during which, children under 12-year-old will not be able to travel for the pilgrimage.
As for the Road to Makkah facility, it will be provided at airports of Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi while women without their mehram will be able to perform Hajj on the terms of the Islamic Ideological Council.
“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed Khwarij ,” says ISPR
Havildar Jamshed Khan, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom, says ISPR
Rejecting "baseless allegations", media body says Karachi terror attack coverage carried out in responsible way
Chief minister says Pakistan and Indian Punjab should launch similar measures to eliminate smog
Attempts to stoke hatred and ethnic division cannot be tolerated, says security czar
MoUs worth $2 billion likely to be signed between Islamabad and Riyadh during the official visit