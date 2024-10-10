SCO summit: FO advises diplomats to limit activities

Foreign Office Islamabad can be seen in this picture. — Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has advised the diplomats based in Islamabad to consider limiting their movements during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, both within and outside the city.

Major foreign leaders, including Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, will visit Islamabad to attend the SCO Council of Heads of Government summit, which is scheduled to take place from October 15 to 16.

To ensure law and order situation in the federal capital during the forthcoming SCO summit, the federal government has deployed Pakistan Army's troops in Islamabad from October 5 to 17, under Article 245 of the Constitution.

Addressing all resident diplomatic missions, UN agencies, funds, and international organisations residing in Islamabad, the Foreign Office said the government had instituted heightened security measures to ensure safety of incoming dignitaries and delegates as well as success of the summit.

The FO advised the diplomats to confine their activities "primarily" to the Diplomatic Enclave and Red Zone areas.

It said the missions may follow the daily traffic updates by Islamabad Traffic Police, which are shared through police’s various channels including social media handles.

"In case of any assistance that may be required, the missions may reach out to the ministry's Control Room (operational 24/7 - till the conclusion of SCO Summit) at the following contact numbers: 051-9207301 051-9204374.

"The ministry greatly appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all diplomatic missions in this matter and looks forward to their continued support in ensuring the success of this event.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs avails itself of this opportunity to renew to all resident diplomatic missions the assurances of its highest consideration,” it said.

The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is a crucial multilateral platform, primarily for regional security and collaboration with Central Asian nations.

India's Jaishankar will also travel to Pakistan to attend the SCO CHG meeting — which will be the first visit by an Indian foreign minister in nearly a decade.